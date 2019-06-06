Get Minimal Service Fees At Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica On Friday Only!

Exciting news from Live Nation!

The Jacobs Pavilion Box Office will be open on Friday, June 7th from noon until 6 pm!

This means you can go down and purchase tickets to ANY upcoming Jacobs shows for only a $6 service fee!

The box office is normally only open on show days. So this is an exclusive offer that you just have to take advantage of. Here are some upcoming shows at Jacobs you might be interested in!

June 14th: Vampire Weekend

June 25th: O.A.R. with American Authors

June 30th: Young The Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums

July 2nd: Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

August 3rd: Jon Bellion

August 4th: Kidz Bop

August 17th: Judah & The Lion

August 28th: Why Don't We

September 10th: The Head and The Heart