60 Songs For Your Summer Soundtrack

Few things are better than the feeling of sunlight on your skin, wind in your hair and ~hot~ music in your ears, right? That's why we went ahead and created your Official Summer Soundtrack mixed with new hits, old favorites and tons of classics. Not all of them necessarily have to do with summer itself, some just make us want to sing on the top of our lungs while riding with the top down down a sunny road!

Party in the U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant All Star - Smash Mouth Say Hey I Love You - Michael Franti Cruise - Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly California Gurls - Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dog I Like It - Enrique Iglesias feat. Pitbull Steal My Sunshine - Len Seniorita - Justin Timberlake The Middle - Jimmy Eat World Absolutely (Story Of A Girl) - Nine Days Wiggle - Jason Derulo feat. Snoop Dogg Summer Girls - LFO I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard Miami - Will Smith I Got A Feeling - Black Eyed Peas Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt Baby Got Back - Sir Mix A Lot Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond Hot In Herre - Nelly Take Me Home Tonight - Eddie Money Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Turn Down For What - DJ Snake & Lil Jon Say You'll Be There - Spice Girls Fantastic Voyage - Coolio I'm the One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg Cool For The Summer - Demi Lovato MMMBop"- Hanson Right Thurr - Chingy In The Summertime - Mungo Jerry Summertime - NKOTB Leavin' - Jesse McCartney Macarena - Los Del Rio I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)- The Proclaimers The Middle - Maren Morris, Zedd & Grey I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Return Of The Mack - Mark Morrison Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland Summertime - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Truth Hurts - Lizzo All Summer Long - Kid Rock I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin Beverly Hills - Weezer Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus Jessie's Girl – Rick Springfield Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars Shut Up And Dance - Walk the Moon Too Close - Next Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee Rock The Boat – The Hues Corporation Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock Fancy - Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX Shake Your Booty – KC And The Sunshine Band Super Bass - Nicki Minaj feat. Esther Dean We Are Young - fun. ft. Janelle Monae

What would you add?