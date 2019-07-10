60 Songs For Your Summer Soundtrack
July 10, 2019
Few things are better than the feeling of sunlight on your skin, wind in your hair and ~hot~ music in your ears, right? That's why we went ahead and created your Official Summer Soundtrack mixed with new hits, old favorites and tons of classics. Not all of them necessarily have to do with summer itself, some just make us want to sing on the top of our lungs while riding with the top down down a sunny road!
- Party in the U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus
- Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
- All Star - Smash Mouth
- Say Hey I Love You - Michael Franti
- Cruise - Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly
- California Gurls - Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dog
- I Like It - Enrique Iglesias feat. Pitbull
- Steal My Sunshine - Len
- Seniorita - Justin Timberlake
- The Middle - Jimmy Eat World
- Absolutely (Story Of A Girl) - Nine Days
- Wiggle - Jason Derulo feat. Snoop Dogg
- Summer Girls - LFO
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston
- Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard
- Miami - Will Smith
- I Got A Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
- Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt
- Baby Got Back - Sir Mix A Lot
- Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
- Hot In Herre - Nelly
- Take Me Home Tonight - Eddie Money
- Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen
- Turn Down For What - DJ Snake & Lil Jon
- Say You'll Be There - Spice Girls
- Fantastic Voyage - Coolio
- I'm the One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne
- Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg
- Cool For The Summer - Demi Lovato
- MMMBop"- Hanson
- Right Thurr - Chingy
- In The Summertime - Mungo Jerry
- Summertime - NKOTB
- Leavin' - Jesse McCartney
- Macarena - Los Del Rio
- I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)- The Proclaimers
- The Middle - Maren Morris, Zedd & Grey
- I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
- Return Of The Mack - Mark Morrison
- Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
- Summertime - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
- All Summer Long - Kid Rock
- I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- Beverly Hills - Weezer
- Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera
- Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Jessie's Girl – Rick Springfield
- Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind
- Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
- Shut Up And Dance - Walk the Moon
- Too Close - Next
- Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
- Rock The Boat – The Hues Corporation
- Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
- Fancy - Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
- Shake Your Booty – KC And The Sunshine Band
- Super Bass - Nicki Minaj feat. Esther Dean
- We Are Young - fun. ft. Janelle Monae
What would you add?