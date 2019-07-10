simonapilolla

60 Songs For Your Summer Soundtrack

July 10, 2019
Categories: 
Summer

Few things are better than the feeling of sunlight on your skin, wind in your hair and ~hot~ music in your ears, right? That's why we went ahead and created your Official Summer Soundtrack mixed with new hits, old favorites and tons of classics. Not all of them necessarily have to do with summer itself, some just make us want to sing on the top of our lungs while riding with the top down down a sunny road!

  1. Party in the U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus
  2. Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
  3. All Star - Smash Mouth
  4. Say Hey I Love You - Michael Franti
  5. Cruise - Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly
  6. California Gurls - Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dog
  7. I Like It - Enrique Iglesias feat. Pitbull
  8. Steal My Sunshine - Len
  9. Seniorita - Justin Timberlake
  10. The Middle - Jimmy Eat World
  11. Absolutely (Story Of A Girl) - Nine Days
  12. Wiggle - Jason Derulo feat. Snoop Dogg
  13. Summer Girls - LFO
  14. I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston
  15. Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard
  16. Miami - Will Smith
  17. I Got A Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
  18. Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt
  19. Baby Got Back - Sir Mix A Lot
  20. Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
  21. Hot In Herre - Nelly 
  22. Take Me Home Tonight - Eddie Money
  23. Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen
  24. Turn Down For What - DJ Snake & Lil Jon
  25. Say You'll Be There - Spice Girls
  26. Fantastic Voyage - Coolio
  27. I'm the One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne
  28. Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg
  29. Cool For The Summer - Demi Lovato
  30. MMMBop"- Hanson
  31. Right Thurr - Chingy
  32. In The Summertime - Mungo Jerry
  33. Summertime - NKOTB
  34. Leavin' - Jesse McCartney
  35. Macarena - Los Del Rio
  36. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)- The Proclaimers
  37. The Middle - Maren Morris, Zedd & Grey
  38. I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
  39. Return Of The Mack - Mark Morrison
  40. Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
  41. Summertime - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
  42. Truth Hurts - Lizzo
  43. All Summer Long - Kid Rock
  44. I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
  45. Beverly Hills - Weezer
  46. Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera
  47. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams
  48. Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
  49. Jessie's Girl – Rick Springfield
  50. Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind
  51. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars 
  52. Shut Up And Dance - Walk the Moon
  53. Too Close - Next
  54. Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
  55. Rock The Boat – The Hues Corporation
  56. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
  57. Fancy - Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
  58. Shake Your Booty – KC And The Sunshine Band
  59. Super Bass - Nicki Minaj feat. Esther Dean
  60. We Are Young - fun. ft. Janelle Monae

What would you add?

Tags: 
summer
Playlist
summer playlist