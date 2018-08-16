7-Eleven Is Celebrating Back To School With Buy One Get One Slurpees

What better way to celebrate that we're going back to school then to get slurpees?

7-Eleven is doing a "Two Cool For School" deal: buy one Slurpee any size, get one free.

It's happening through Sunday.

It's BOGO Slurpee Week! Starting tomorrow, buy one Slurpee drink and get a second free! Grab a friend and make this summer count. #BOGO pic.twitter.com/juLI9I6Nja — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) August 12, 2018

“The end of summer is an exciting time of year for kids, parents, even teachers as they get ready to head back to school,” Senior VP and Chief Customer Officer for 7-Eleven Sean Thompson, said. “Slurpee drinks are a great way to celebrate both the end of summer and the new school year, especially when they’re two for one. Whether on the way to the pool or home from school, packing up for college or unpacking at the dorm, Slurpee drinks always taste better when sharing with someone else.”