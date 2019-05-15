HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Regina King, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for “If Beale Street Could Talk” poses in the press room during at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo b

Oscars To Remain Without A Host

According to a report!

May 15, 2019
Entertainment
Features

As you’ll recall, the Oscars went without a host for the first time since 1989 this year and will probably stay that way for now. 

ABC Entertainment executive Karey Burke has didn't confirm or deny whether Jimmy Kimmel could step in, seeing as he just extended his deal with ABC by three more years. But she did say that in terms of the hostless Oscars, she “believes” that “we will not mess with that format to the best of our ability.”

Ratings were up this year for a hostless Oscars, but maybe the ratings were up for the Gaga and Cooper performance? 

Academy Awards
OSCARS