Coming To Cleveland: Adults-Only Ball Pit Pop-Up Bar

Did you ever have a moment where you say 'why can't adults have x?' Ball Pit Party is here to change that with their 500,000 LED illuminated balls which they use to create an ultimate glow-in-the-dark adult ball pit.

It's coming to Cleveland on October 5th and 6th at a 'secret' location.

You'll chose a designated time slot to swim through the pit which will be accompanied by a live DJ, pulsating lights and cocktail selections.

The event will be ticketed and will probably sell out quickly. You can register for pre-release tickets at www.ballpitparty.com.