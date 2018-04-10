America's Favorite Fast Food Chain Is Subway

Regardless of how unhealthy it may be for us, Americans just can't quit their fast food.

Well, the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings has just come out with their annual rankings of fast food chains based on customer satisfaction and it seems folks love their fast food more than ever.

Overall, the industry nabbed a 76% rating, and came in second place overall out of 20 industries, with the average rating of the industry going down only .04%.

Now, as for the best chain, Subway took the top spot with an 83%, which was high enough for them to place second overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries.

Coming in close behind was Popeye’s, which earned an 81%, followed by Panera Bread and Little Caesars, both of which earned an 80%.

As for the chain with the worst customer experience rating, that would be McDonald’s, which earned only a 70%, with iHop and Burger King only slightly better with a 72%, although all those ratings are still considered “good.”

Here's a list of the Top 10: