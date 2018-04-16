Here's The Latest On Khloé And Tristan

Looks like Tristan Thompson has been a badder boy than we originally thought. He's allegedly been seeing someone regularly since November – in addition to the women we already know about.

This woman’s name is Tania Joyce Benitah, and she was first spotted with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy back in November. The two have reportedly stayed at the same Manhattan hotel several times over the past few months, dined out together, and partied as clubs together. It's even been said that she traveled to Boston to see him.

At this point, Khloé is still with Tristan. They’re taking it day by day because she hasn’t decided what she wants to do about their relationship. Apparently, he’s remorseful about the cheating, but an insider says he won’t make any moves to stop her from returning to Los Angeles because he “doesn’t want to cause Khloé any more pain."

Cardi B is a woman uniquely qualified to comment on Khloé’s situation. Her man, Offset, was caught cheating, too.

When asked what advice she’d give Khloé, she said, “Just do what your heart feel like doing, just do what your heart feels like is right.” She went on to add, “At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they deacons and pastors and they relationships is perfect. You don’t know what type of things are happening in their relationship.”

So… with all of the drama surrounding Khloé and Tristan, what’s really going on with the baby?

According to one source, the new lil miss “is very cute with lots of black hair…she’s big and strong and healthy and beautiful.” While Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were in the delivery room – along with the parents, of course – the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” cameras were not.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that no one filmed the birth. Someone could’ve either had a handheld camera or an iPhone. But Khloé hadn’t been filming for the last several weeks.

Finally, Tristan probably didn’t figure on Khloé’s fans weighing in on the situation. But they did – in a big way. His Instagram has been hit with over 270-thousand brutal messages since it came out that he cheated on her. The comments all begin with, “I hope.”

Check out some of these:

“I hope you stub your pinky toe.”

“I hope Blac Chyna hits you with a stroller.”

“I hope you get taken and Liam Neeson doesn’t find you.”

“I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange.”

“I hope there’s nothing you can do for a Klondike bar.”

“I hope every time you wear socks around the house, you step in a wet spot. EVERY TIME.”

“I hope you always wake up 10 minutes before your alarm.”

Vicious! But, I guess, it's warranted. Sort of?