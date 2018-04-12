Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

According to TMZ --

Early this morning at around 4:00am, Khloe gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, at a hospital outside Cleveland.

ICYMI, or have been living under a rock, just yesterday her beau Tristan Thompson was exposed for cheating on her, not once, but at least twice, during Khloe's pregnancy.

TMZ said Khloe delivered naturally, and no one's quite sure on the status of she and Tristan's relationship.

Regardless, we are happy Khloe and baby girl are healthy. Congratulations!