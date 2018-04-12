PBS Will Air Five-Night Special Leading Up To The Royal Wedding

If a Royal Wedding is deemed a holiday to you and your friends, you're gonna wanna set the DVR for this one...

PBS is ramping up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upcoming nuptials with “Royal Wedding Watch,” a five-part nightly series starting May 14th which will culminate in the live broadcast of the wedding on May 19th.

The series will be hosted by Meredith Vieira and British television presenter Matt Baker. For five days, the two will keep royal wedding fanatics updated on the preparations for the event before Harry and Meghan are joined in matrimony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Throughout the week, the hosts will be joined in studio by experts, commentators and special guests.

BBC presenter and host Anita Rani will report live from Windsor Castle each night, and an English historian will give the audience all they need to know about the protocol surrounding the ceremony.