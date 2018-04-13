Your Grandparents Friday The 13th Superstitions, According To Twitter

In case you hadn't glanced at a calendar yet or haven't written the date down yet, today is Friday the 13th.

A user on Twitter asked the public for their grandparen't superstitions, because, ya know, you can never be too careful:

Please tell me your grandparents superstitions no matter how outrageous so I can implement them into my life. -- — KeNaiya (@AyeeKay40seven) April 10, 2018

Gotta Sage the corners of rooms because that’s where spirits can collect. And also after people leave your home. — Devy. (@GoneGirlDev) April 10, 2018

“ drawing a turtle in the sand/dirt will make it rain” — Victoria Ceravola (@cerridwen_v) April 10, 2018

Xmas and new years ritual: lentil soup for prosperity/abundance (my mom puts plates out for my dead grandparents)



NY: A grape each time the bell rings at 12. Going around the block with your suitcase,

You have to wear new yellow underwear (have NO CLUE WHY!) — Faviola (@Meslunnettes) April 10, 2018

In Brazil there’s is a weird superstition that milk and mangos make a deadly combination.

My grandma never let me them together.

Is not exactly bad luck, but is a funny superstition

#FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/Fwc6xYTj5P — Octopodius Jack (@SleepingShrimp) April 12, 2018

You couldn’t step over anyone’s legs because they’d stop growing — symonejones -- (@NytheBOSS) April 10, 2018

i think the weirdest superstition my family believes in is not washing your hair on tues and thurs to wish good luck upon your brother — muskan (@mjawandz11) June 22, 2017

