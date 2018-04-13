Your Grandparents Friday The 13th Superstitions, According To Twitter
Need help getting through the day? Try these out.
In case you hadn't glanced at a calendar yet or haven't written the date down yet, today is Friday the 13th.
A user on Twitter asked the public for their grandparen't superstitions, because, ya know, you can never be too careful:
Please tell me your grandparents superstitions no matter how outrageous so I can implement them into my life. --— KeNaiya (@AyeeKay40seven) April 10, 2018
The responses?
They were... helpful? And just as interesting an entertaining.
Take a look:
Gotta Sage the corners of rooms because that’s where spirits can collect. And also after people leave your home.— Devy. (@GoneGirlDev) April 10, 2018
“ drawing a turtle in the sand/dirt will make it rain”— Victoria Ceravola (@cerridwen_v) April 10, 2018
Xmas and new years ritual: lentil soup for prosperity/abundance (my mom puts plates out for my dead grandparents)— Faviola (@Meslunnettes) April 10, 2018
NY: A grape each time the bell rings at 12. Going around the block with your suitcase,
You have to wear new yellow underwear (have NO CLUE WHY!)
In Brazil there’s is a weird superstition that milk and mangos make a deadly combination.— Octopodius Jack (@SleepingShrimp) April 12, 2018
My grandma never let me them together.
Is not exactly bad luck, but is a funny superstition
#FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/Fwc6xYTj5P
Welp, there goes my lunch. Straight in to the trash.
You couldn’t step over anyone’s legs because they’d stop growing— symonejones -- (@NytheBOSS) April 10, 2018
i think the weirdest superstition my family believes in is not washing your hair on tues and thurs to wish good luck upon your brother— muskan (@mjawandz11) June 22, 2017
And finally, my favorite:
Don't cut your toenails on Sunday or the devil takes them.....and you'll go to hell. https://t.co/dYG0N6YRqY— Stormy Doughnuts (@Morrigans_Flame) October 13, 2017