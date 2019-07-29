Amanda And Fam Visit Wizardly World of Kent

For the second year, my family and I descended onto the Wizardly World of Kent, and it was amazing!

This year, we tried to be a little more prepared. Last year, we decided to wing it. But, this year, with kids ages 6-16, we figured we should make sure there were activities for everyone.

The Wizardly World of Kent put out an awesome guide.

We made it in and parked with no problems. First item on the agenda was to find a wand for the littlest one because she didn't get to come last year.

A large part of the event is the shopping. Vendors cover three streets in downtown Kent where you can find everything from monster books to potions, mandrakes to brooms, and more. Anything magical and from Harry Potter, you could pretty much find there.

Once the wand purchase was made, we decided to check out some swish and flick trivia where we bumped into some friends.

We all enjoyed watching and listening along to the trivia. The trivia part was run by a local group that puts on their own Harry Potter podcast which even broadcast later that day from the event. The questions were tough for us "fake fans," as my kids kept calling me. But those harcore fans were on top of it as the first round nearly ended in a 6 way tie, there were 6 teams!!

Next we decided to wander around and see what kind of cool things we could see. As soon as I heard that there was a Dementor kissing booth, I was on it!

And you can't pass a flying car without hopping in for a photo opp!

The event really did do such an amazing job with creating photo opportunities. I saw children and adults alike getting super excited at every turn.

I particularly enjoyed being able to re-create an Azkaban wanted poster with my daughter. We tried to mimic the real ones by taking our pic in boomerang mode. How did we do?

After running around like crazy, we decided to stop for some (non-alcoholic) Butter Beer! We decided to return to the same spot we got it the previous year because of the chill environment inside. Just a perfect spot for some quick down time and a refresher.

Every little detail made this day fun. This lady, Sierra Shepard, was AMAZING!

She would hold completely still until someone would drop a donation in her case. In 90 degree weather, wearing a full on Moaning Myrtle costume, she was like a complete statue!

I just absolutely loved her!

I think my favorite part of all of Wizardly World is their take on Diagon Alley!

Even the regular shops and stores were getting into the spirit.

In general, just an awesome, amazing event that we plan to come back to every single year!