The Top 10 Scariest Movies of ALL TIME, according to me.

10) Paranormal Activity (2007)

Video of "Paranormal Activity" - Official Trailer [HQ HD]

9) Poltergeist (1982)

Video of Poltergeist (1982) - Original Trailer

8) Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Video of A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer - Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD

7) Evil Dead (2013) I can't even watch the trailer for this one.

Video of Evil Dead (2013) - Trailer - (April 12 2013) HD 1080p

6) Amityville Horror (1979)

Video of The Amityville Horror (1979) - Original Trailer HD

5) The Ring (2002)

Video of The Ring - Trailer

4) 28 Days Later (2002)

Video of 28 Days Later (2002) Official Trailer

3) The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Video of The Exorcism Of Emily Rose Trailer HD

2) The Conjuring (2013)

Video of The Conjuring - Official Main Trailer [HD]

1) The Exorcist (1973)