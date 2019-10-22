Amanda's Top Halloween Netflix Picks
October 22, 2019
I have wasted more time watching the first ten minutes of movies to see if they are good just to turn them off.
I saved you some time and sorted through what Netflix has available for Halloween/Spooky viewing.
Amanda's Top Netflix Halloween Picks
1) The Conjuring
2) Insidious
3) Scream
4) Scream 2
5) Candyman
6) Carrie (Original)
7) Sixth Sense
8) Sinister 2
9) Woman In Black 2
10) Haunting of Hill House (This a series but is just one season and 10 episodes)