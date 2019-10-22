Amanda's Top Halloween Netflix Picks

I have wasted more time watching the first ten minutes of movies to see if they are good just to turn them off.

I saved you some time and sorted through what Netflix has available for Halloween/Spooky viewing.

Amanda's Top Netflix Halloween Picks

1) The Conjuring

2) Insidious

3) Scream

4) Scream 2

5) Candyman

6) Carrie (Original)

7) Sixth Sense

8) Sinister 2

9) Woman In Black 2

10) Haunting of Hill House (This a series but is just one season and 10 episodes)