Amy Schumer With The Ultimate Parenting Hack!

Amy Schumer and her husband, Gene Fischer, welcomed their first child to the world back in May of 2019. The funny lady has been kind of off the radar but we are finally getting a glimpse into her parenting world with this awesome parenting hack vlog!

Watch here:

As a veteran parent, I have to say, the box has always been a staple in my household. However, never at this young of an age. This box for a baby idea reminds me of something.

Maybe this?

Or this?

Shhhhh. Don't tell Amy about Pack and Plays or Playpens. Either way, I find it adorable to see her as a new mom and so into it and excited! Congratulations to the adorable family!