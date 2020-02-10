Have You Been Watching "Justin Bieber: Seasons"?

As an adult, I sometimes question my deep fascination with Justin Bieber. I asked my boss today, why am I so obsessed. His answer, "He's intriguing."

I agree. And with this new documentary, we are getting a look at his life like we never have before.

The YouTube documentary was first announced December 24th by Justin.

The series is expected to have 10 total episodes, with one episode a week being released. Episode 6 dropped on the 5th. Check out the trailer below:

I find it amazing that Justin is willing to share so much with us.

At the same time, I can see how this is very therapeutic for him. Especially with the pressures of keeping your fan base happy, this is a great way to shed light on the real person, Justin.

I would love to see Kanye do the same!

Check out the docuseries for yourself.

Here is the first episode.