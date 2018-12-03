Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo

So, Ariana Grande has been going through a lot lately. No one can blame her for being confused.

Personally, I feel like it was a good call on her part to break things off with Pete Davidson. She clearly still had feelings for ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, which were only amplified upon his passing.

But what about all the ink?

Many noticed when Ariana Grande had a memorial tattoo put on her foot for Pete's deceased father who perished in the twin towers during 9/11.

That tattoo today? Now covered by one for Mac Miller!

Take a look: