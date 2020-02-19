Ashley Graham Gets Real With Post Pregnancy Photos

Ashley Graham is paving the way for reality once again!

In 2016, Ashley was the first plus sized model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Now, she is showing us the reality of motherhood!

Yes, Ashley is a model. And by all accounts, she is expected to appear as perfect. But, perfect for her, is proudly showing off her newly earned tiger stripes after the birth of her first child with husband, Justin Irvin.

Ashley shared this photo to her Instagram account wiht the simple caption, "same me. few new stories."

I love that Ashley is never afraid to be herself or to be REAL!

Congrtulations to the happy couple and I expect there to be MANY new stories to come!