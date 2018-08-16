Mom's Back to School Checklist

We can't wait for the school year to end, until we get deep into summer. Then we can't wait for the kids to go back to school! But getting back into the school schedule can be hectic and crazy. So I've made this Back to School list for my fellow moms out there.

First, get organized!!

Calendar: Technology is great but sometimes doing things the old fashioned way is best. Especially when you have littles that are too young for electronic calendars. Put a calendar up in a common place in your house where everyone can add their own important events and reminders. Having something visual can be better than having something digital. You can even make it more fun by doing something creative to create your common space calendar. My recommendation? Chalkboard paint! In the past I have personally used a 30 oz. can of Rustoleum Chalkboard Paint that I got at my local home improvement store for under 10 bucks and it covered multiple, multiple surfaces.

​ Stock Your Car: You never know what you might need at the last minute. Extra shoes, toilet paper, that stack of restaurant napkins, of course! But my two main suggestions?

Emergency lunch money. We aren't perfect and sometimes we run late, even if it's no fault of our own. So stick a couple bucks in a safe place in the car and leave it there for emergency lunch money, for you or the kids!

Leave some jackets and hoodies in your car. As the temps start to change, you and I both know that the kids will try to sneak off to school in a t-shirt, justifying it by saying even though it's 50 degrees out now, it will be 70 later. I keep that jacket in the car so that they can't weasel their way out of it. I don't want to ever be the parent of the kid that other moms go "Whose kid is that? Don't they know it's too cold out for a tshirt?" Nope, not going to be me!

Second, Put Yourself First!

Get yourself ready first!! Whatever you have going on, it's important to make sure you are prepared for your own day first. We can't help anyone else if we can't help ourselves. Treat yourself! I don't generally do much to treat myself, especially after school supplies have eaten away at my bank account. But little things like having my nails done make me happy. Here's a couple ways to get the most bang for your buck.

Buy two colors of express dry polish. Express dry because who has time to wait for polish to dry? And two colors because adding an accent nail is sure to make you feel more like you came from a salon.

Shellac manicures. They will cost you around $25-$30 at your local nail spot but they are immediately dry when you get up from the table and they are practically unchipable. They can last for weeks and also help your natural nails grow and grow straight without damaging them.

And finally, get a life!!!

Make sure you take time to socialize. You need to remember that without you, your kids would not exist. Yes, you are a mom. But you are also so much more! Make plans with a friend to go for coffee, lunch or if you are short on time, incorporate friends into activities you are already doing. Like, invite a friend to your yoga class or even to go grocery shopping! Walk and talk! Get in some alone time. It is so important to spend time by yourself. Noon asking you to do or find anything for them. Whether you are going for a solo hike, of just taking the time to listen to your favorite radio station in the car, Q104 of course, you need to have those solo moments to recharge and relax, no matter how long or short those moments may be.

Now get out there mom and do your thing!! And don't forget to post those back to school pictures!!

My fav back to school pic of all time from my friend, Cindy, in Mentor!