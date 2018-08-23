Ben Affleck heads back to rehab

This is how you can tell the love is still there between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Jen came to Ben's rescue, staged an intervention, and got him into rehab.

Ben and Jen having been in the process of divorce for years now. While Jen has been holding it down at the family home with the kids, Ben has a bachelor pad in Palisades where he has been living while dating Lindsey Shookus. However, recent developments of their break up as well as his new love interest, Playboy Miss May, Shauna Sexton, have people worried and wondering. In an interview with Shauna, she detailed her love for whiskey, which has been a major problem for Ben in the past.

Ben Affleck's Rumored New GF Shauna Sexton Thongs Out in Malibu https://t.co/0NwbcShLDc — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2018

Ben was seen receiving a delivery of whiskey on Monday at his home. Ben, just last March, completed a rehab program for alcoholism. The whiskey delivery sent up a huge red flag. By Wednesday, soon to be ex wife, Jennifer Garner, was seen pulling into Ben's home. After an emotional conversation, sources say Ben agreed to go to rehab and the two, along with a friend, were seen heading to the facility.

Ben Affleck Seeks Help and Will Go to Rehab After Intervention by Jen Garner https://t.co/SL6oZRuwf8 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2018

Hopefully treatment will stick this time. Ben has a lot of people around him who love and care about him, including his three children. It's nice to see Jen standing by his side through this and it gives me hope that things will work out.