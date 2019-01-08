Beyoncé spotted at Targét!!
Chrissy Teigen knows why Queen B was at Target
January 8, 2019
Beyonce was seen shopping at Target in Los Angeles and Chrissy Teigen thinks she knows why! Someone snapped a photo of the Queen B walking the aisles and posted to a fan page. Check it out below:
Beyoncé seen at @Target in LA today — Jan. 7th. pic.twitter.com/wpDBgFAxit— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 7, 2019
Miss Chrissy Teigen hopped on a commented that she thinks Beyonce is there to..........
Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019
Now whether that is why Beyonce was there or not, props to Chrissy for hopping on that opportunity to promote her new knife set!