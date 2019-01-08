Beyoncé spotted at Targét!!

Chrissy Teigen knows why Queen B was at Target

January 8, 2019
Amanda Casey
Beyonce

© Press Association

Categories: 
Celebrity News

Beyonce was seen shopping at Target in Los Angeles and Chrissy Teigen thinks she knows why! Someone snapped a photo of the Queen B walking the aisles and posted to a fan page. Check it out below:

Miss Chrissy Teigen hopped on a commented that she thinks Beyonce is there to..........

Now whether that is why Beyonce was there or not, props to Chrissy for hopping on that opportunity to promote her new knife set! 

Tags: 
Beyonce
Chrissy Teigen
Target
Knife Set
LA