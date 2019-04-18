The Biebs is back with a new look!!!
Justin Bieber debuts a brand new look! Check it out!
Justin Bieber's appearance has been really leaving some of us wondering what is going on with him. But not anymore!!!
Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, just debuted his new look for him on her Instagram!
my love ------ you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.
Do you remember when we all thought he would never cut his first and most iconic hairstyle? Now I am just happy he got a haircut! I have a feeling that a fire album is on the way for this summer!!!!