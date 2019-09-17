Bill Hader's Baby Arnold Schwarzenegger Impersonation Is Hilarious

Bill Hader stars in the movie "IT" as one of the members of the "losers club". But he is anything but that in this clip I discovered. His impersonation of a baby Arnold Schwarzenegger has him winning!

Check out the interview here.

Trust me! It's worth it to click the link!

This clip was really tough to find! But absolutely hilarious.

And I don't know about you, but I am 100% down for a baby Arnold movie!