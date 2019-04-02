Billy Murray + Zombies = AWESOMENESS

What do you get when you take Bill Murray and add Zombies??? Awesomeness!!!!! Truly. Let me remind you of the first time we came into contact with this equation. Let's take it back to 2009. There was a little movie called Zombieland/ And the one, the only, Bill Murray, made the best and ost unforgettable cameo. Check it out here:

Video of Bill Murray dies in zombieland (Full Version)

But that little bit was not enough for me. But this June, we finally get an entire movie with Bill and Zombies. This time he is fighting them instead of hiding among them. The trailer looks amazing!!! The Dead Don't Die hits theaters June 14th!!!!