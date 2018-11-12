Black Friday Hours Announced
Stores Release Black Friday Hours: Time to make a plan!
Many stores have released their business hours for Black Friday!! Time to start making a plan and a schedule!!!
Here is a list of stores and when they will open:
Ace Hardware - Vary by Location
Barnes & Noble - 8 AM
Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)
Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM
Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM
BJ's Wholesale Club - 7 AM and Normal Closing Hours
Cabela's - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)
Dick's Sporting Goods - Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM
Guitar Center - 7 AM to 9 PM
Half Price Books - 9 AM
Harbor Freight - 7 AM to 9 PM
Hobby Lobby - 8 AM to 9 PM
Home Depot - 6 AM
HomeGoods - 7 AMHomesense - 7 AM
JCPenney - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM
Kmart - Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM
Kohl's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
Lowe's - 6 AM to 10 PM
Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
Marshalls - 7 AM
Mattress Firm - 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM
Meijer- Thanksgiving 6 AM through Black Friday
Menards - 6 AM
Office Depot & OfficeMax - 8 AM to 9 PM
Old Navy - Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM
Petco - 8 AM
PetSmart - 7 AM to 9 PM
Sam's Club - 7 AMSears - Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day
Staples - 7 AMStein Mart - 7 AM to 10 PM
Target - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM
T.J. Maxx - 7 AM
Walgreens - Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Walmart - Thanksgiving 6 PM
Happy Shopping!!!!!