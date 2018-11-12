Black Friday Hours Announced

Many stores have released their business hours for Black Friday!! Time to start making a plan and a schedule!!!

Here is a list of stores and when they will open:

Ace Hardware - Vary by Location

Barnes & Noble - 8 AM

Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)

Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM

Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM

BJ's Wholesale Club - 7 AM and Normal Closing Hours

Cabela's - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)

Dick's Sporting Goods - Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM

Guitar Center - 7 AM to 9 PM

Half Price Books - 9 AM

Harbor Freight - 7 AM to 9 PM

Hobby Lobby - 8 AM to 9 PM

Home Depot - 6 AM

HomeGoods - 7 AMHomesense - 7 AM

JCPenney - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM

Kmart - Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM

Kohl's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)

Lowe's - 6 AM to 10 PM

Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)

Marshalls - 7 AM

Mattress Firm - 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM

Meijer- Thanksgiving 6 AM through Black Friday

Menards - 6 AM

Office Depot & OfficeMax - 8 AM to 9 PM

Old Navy - Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM

Petco - 8 AM

PetSmart - 7 AM to 9 PM

Sam's Club - 7 AMSears - Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day

Staples - 7 AMStein Mart - 7 AM to 10 PM

Target - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM

T.J. Maxx - 7 AM

Walgreens - Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Walmart - Thanksgiving 6 PM

Happy Shopping!!!!!