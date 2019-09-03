Surprise Guest at Kanye's Sunday Service

You will never guess which celebrity appeared at Kanye's Sunday service

September 3, 2019
Amanda Casey

© Thomas Hawthorne, Thomas Hawthorne/USA Today

Celebrity News
Entertainment

Kanye West has been holding his "Sunday Service" for some time now and has been known to attract celebrities from all walks of life.

But never in a million years would I have guess that THIS person would be in attendance!

Kanye West And Brad Pitt #kanyewest #bradpitt

A post shared by Kanye West Fan (@kanyewest_life) on

O-M-G!!!!!! Bradley!!!!!! You can see him in his usual drivers cap in the video below as well:

Apparantly this is not Brad Pitt's first Sunday Service and I have a feeling it will not be his last.

Either way, who doesn't love a Brad Pitt sighting?

Brad Pitt
Kanye West
sunday service