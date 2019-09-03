Surprise Guest at Kanye's Sunday Service
You will never guess which celebrity appeared at Kanye's Sunday service
September 3, 2019
Kanye West has been holding his "Sunday Service" for some time now and has been known to attract celebrities from all walks of life.
But never in a million years would I have guess that THIS person would be in attendance!
O-M-G!!!!!! Bradley!!!!!! You can see him in his usual drivers cap in the video below as well:
AYEEEE!!!!! ----— 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) September 1, 2019
This Kanye Sunday Service is really good!! Like a normal Sunday worship experience pic.twitter.com/8ikxatuafX
Apparantly this is not Brad Pitt's first Sunday Service and I have a feeling it will not be his last.
Either way, who doesn't love a Brad Pitt sighting?