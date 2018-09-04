Britney Gets Booed!!!
Britney Spears gets booed at her final "Piece of Me Tour" show!
Poor Britney Spears tried to end her tour with a bang but made one BIG mistake.
Take a look below and see if you can figure it out.
‘Birmingham, I mean Blackpool’ ---- #BritneySpears #PieceOfMe pic.twitter.com/dqGYmO3u4c— Neil --️-- (@neilclarke3) September 2, 2018
I know what you're going to say, and it wasn't the awful attempt at a British accent.
When you play Black Pool, you don't say what's up to Birmingham.
That would be like doing a show in Cleveland and saying what's up to Columbus.
Do you think she deserved to get booed? I think she did, but only for the accent!