Free Beer for Browns Fans

Bud Light Installing Victory Fridges In Bars Around Cleveland

August 14, 2018
Amanda Casey

Bud Light is giving Browns Fans Free Beer.... if they win. 

Bud Light is installing 10 Victory Fridges in bars around Cleveland and when the Browns get their first regular season win, the fridges will open and the beer will be free!!!

Bud Light even says they will replace beer in fridges if it takes the Brownies a while to get that first W. But they have high hopes for us!

The Browns are chiming in as well and thanking fans for standing by them!

Will it happen? Fans at last seasons lack of victory parade may think otherwise but at least we know how to make fun out of losing.

But like Journey says "Don't stop believing". 

