Free Beer for Browns Fans

Bud Light is giving Browns Fans Free Beer.... if they win.

Bud Light is installing 10 Victory Fridges in bars around Cleveland and when the Browns get their first regular season win, the fridges will open and the beer will be free!!!

Bud Light even says they will replace beer in fridges if it takes the Brownies a while to get that first W. But they have high hopes for us!

.@Browns fans, these fridges will open this year. We know it. You know it. #LetsGoBrownies https://t.co/73VnB6LR8Z — Bud Light (@budlight) August 14, 2018

The Browns are chiming in as well and thanking fans for standing by them!

You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight.



These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

Will it happen? Fans at last seasons lack of victory parade may think otherwise but at least we know how to make fun out of losing.

But like Journey says "Don't stop believing".