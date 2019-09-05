Camila Cabello Drops 2 New Songs and Admits She's In Love!

I don't know what people have been anticipating more. New music from Camila, or for her to finally tell the world about her relationship with Shawn Mendes. Well guess what. She gave us both!!

Today, Camila dropped not one, but two brand new songs, which can be heard on Q104!!

One is called "Liar" and has a nice latin vibe to it.

The other is called "Shameless" and is definitely a hot almost dance track. Either way, I dig it.

Now, as far as her relationship with Shawn Mendes goes, she is finally admitting to all of it! Although, if you look at the pics from her filiming the video of Senorita with Shawn, she couldn't really deny it if she wanted to. Camila will be the cover feature on Elle's October issue and during her interview, she finally gave some info away.

On why she held back:

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

She also said:

“People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his>. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

And finally:

“Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say — I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

catch the full interview from Elle at www.elle.com