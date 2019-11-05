Cat Scores Touchdown At Giants Game

Get This Cat An NFL Contract!!

November 5, 2019
Amanda Casey

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

So, the New York Giants hosted the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend and while the game didn't go so well for the Giants, it certainly was entertaining because of THIS cat!

A cat made it's way onto the field. And being the true professional that he is, broadcaster Kevin Harlen hilariously called the play by play. He even fit in a sponsor mention. Watch the hilariousness for yourself below:

O-M-G!!!! So cute!!!!!!! Now imagine if he had a little helmet and tiny shoulder pads on!

 

