Cat Scores Touchdown At Giants Game
Get This Cat An NFL Contract!!
November 5, 2019
So, the New York Giants hosted the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend and while the game didn't go so well for the Giants, it certainly was entertaining because of THIS cat!
A cat made it's way onto the field. And being the true professional that he is, broadcaster Kevin Harlen hilariously called the play by play. He even fit in a sponsor mention. Watch the hilariousness for yourself below:
Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019
O-M-G!!!! So cute!!!!!!! Now imagine if he had a little helmet and tiny shoulder pads on!