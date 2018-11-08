Cavs Unveil "City Edition" Uniforms

Cavs unveil their new City Edition gear and home court! This new design is super cool and I absolutely love the colors.

From the Cavs:

“The new City Edition uniform tells the story about The Land that we love – Cleveland,” said Cavaliers CMO Tracy Marek. “Collaborating on design with Nike is always a great opportunity, and to work with Destination Cleveland to represent the city’s brand on our uniform is something that is very special and unique for any team. We know the players and our fans will wear the Cleveland City Edition with pride.”

You can check out the City Edition gear and festivities during the following games: