Celebrate National Cake Day With These Delicious Cake Recipes!

November 26th is National Cake Day!

Wether you are at a birthday party, wedding, or holiday celebration, cake is sure to make an appearance.

Mix it with some ice cream and you have two of America's favorite desserts in one! There are many different ways to make and enjoy cake.

Here are some of our favorite cake recipies.

Julia Child said it right when she said "A party without a cake is simply a meeting" https://t.co/HbaKKOTK0M — Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) November 26, 2018

It's National Cake Day! Break out your Bundt pans and try one of these cake recipes from the 1918 Boston Cooking School Cook Book written by Fannie Farmer: https://t.co/GTkeB1ucNW Photos of Bundt pans from @amhistorymuseum collections pic.twitter.com/PoGOm3q8IE — SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) November 26, 2018

To help keep the mess down, make your cake in a cup!

A flourless cake if you are Gluten Free

Can't forget the pineapples!

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake — the pineapple topping gets its addictive flavor from melted butter and brown sugar. https://t.co/0ZRnhlTabr #recipe #pineapplelove pic.twitter.com/qzUdrVeGE0 — Dole Plantation (@DolePlantation) November 24, 2018

Did you know that you can make your boxed cake mix taste just like it was homemade if you substitute whole milk for water in the recipe?