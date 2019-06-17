When your step dad becomes Dad

Sometimes stepdad's really step up in the lives of their step children.

It can take some time to build that relationship, though. So how do you make up for the lost time? Recreate that lost time with a horribly photo shopped photo album!

Almost a decade ago, we lost my older brother. Losing a child can effect parents differently.

Unfortunately for me, my real father couldn't face me anymore after Matt was gone. I hold no ill will towards him for it. But on the other side of the coin is my stepdad. Rich has been with my mom for the better part of a decade. He was with us when we lost my brother and was a rock in helping my mother get through it, and continues to be.

Outside of what he does to love and support my mother, my step dad has treated me like his own child since the very beginning.

And the same goes for my children. To him, my kids are his grandchildren, period. And to my kids, he is Grand pappy and forever will be. He is even an awesome father-in-law to my husband.

Sometimes I feel sad that he had to miss out on so much of my life as I was already well into my twenties when he came into my life.

But this year for Father's Day, I decided to make up for all of that. I recreated a few "milestone moments" that any father would have shared with his daughter. Check out the pics below:

First comes that sweet moment when Dad gets to hold his baby girl for the first time.

Can't forget that first time Dad takes his best girl fishing!

Then there is the ever so special, Daddy-Daughter Dance!!

Fast forward to that first driving lesson.

Of course, nothing is like seeing your baby girl all dressed up for her first school dance.

And finally, that moment when you get to walk your little girl down the aisle.

I literally called my parents and had my mom put the phone on speaker while they viewed the photos together.

I wanted to hear their uproarious laughter. But the best part was Pop saying that he would never forget this. Of course the photos are funny

But I really mean it when I say that my stepdad is my Dad. And he doesn't have to be. For that reason I am so much more thankful for him.

Love you Pop!