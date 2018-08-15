A Hiking Trail with Many Rewards

The Chapin Forest Reservation in Kirtland offers an exercise opportunity with a view!! Located four miles south of the 306 exit off of 90, it's easy and convenient to get to this hidden gem.

When it comes to working out, it's not always about quantity. Sometimes it's just about quality. And the Chapin Forest Reservation is all about quality.

Now before I get to the amazing views, let's talk about the terrain. Depending on the trail you choose, this park system offers different levels of difficulty on it's multiple trails. My trail of choice? The Lucky Stone Loop Trail. At just 1.5 miles, this trail rated difficult offers the best workout for your body in teh shortest time. It begins with a steep uphill path that will get your heart pumping and your muscles warmed up. I love this because if I am in a hurry, the uphill climb can replace my pre-stretch and warm up. And whether you are running or just walking, you will still get a great workout. From there, it's a lot of up and down and twists and turns that will work you out every step of the way, getting more difficult the further you get along in the trail.

But the main reason I visit this park and this trail in particular, the view!! On a clear day, you can see from Cleveland to Perry and every piece of Lake Erie in between!

Beautiful capture of a sunset viewed from Chapin Forest Reservation. https://t.co/60tfGAAd6F



Photo by Chris Frisbie. pic.twitter.com/ZBsauMIgLf — Lake Metroparks (@LakeMetroparks) March 1, 2017

And it's not too difficult to bring the whole family!!

You want to talk about a beautiful view in the fall? When Northeast Ohio starts to show off it's colors, this is where you want to be.

And I'm not the only one who feels that way.

What a lovely surprise to finally discover how unlonely being alone can be. // Ellen Burstyn @LakeMetroparks Chapin Forest Reservation #hike #ohio 6.5miles, three trails on the #buckeyetrail pic.twitter.com/yha3GvueTF — Megan Workman (@meganworkman) June 27, 2018

The weather has been spectacular. --



Photo from tonight at Chapin Forest Reservation by Kevin Vail. pic.twitter.com/19e2F5ICzU — John Venen (@JohnVenen) September 5, 2016

