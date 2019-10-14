Check out Kylie's "Cribs" Style Tour of Her Office

It's all about Kylie, and Pink! The color, not the person

October 14, 2019
Amanda Casey

Kylie Jenner gives us a tour of her absolutely amazing office for Kylie Cosmetics.

And she does it MTV Cribs style!

Oh the nostalgia!

Kylie is said to be a major home body, and her office is just around the corner from her home.

Between the incredible mansion she lives in and this awesome work space, I can see why!

I love how she always incorporates her daughter Stormie into everything. 

