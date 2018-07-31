Another reason Chrissy Teigen is just like us!

It's hard to look at celeb moms and relate. I mean, I am over a decade from having my last child and I still look pregnant!

One can imagine their fav celeb with trainers and nutritionists. I mean they must have an entire team to keep them looking so amazing during and especially right after pregancy!

I don't even know what a bounce back would look like for me!

This is why I absolutely love Chrissy Teigen. Not only does she tell mom shamers what to do with their opinions, but she's not afraid to get real when it comes to the toll pregnancy takes on her perfect model body.

Yesterday, Chrissy shared some video of her expanding baby bump, mosquito bites, stretch marks and all. Is it pretty? No! Is it glamorous? No! But do I love her for it? Absolutely.

Thanks Chrissy for always keeping it real!

Check out her post here: