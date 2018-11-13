Christina Aguilera Denied Mic At Bar

Christina wants to jam, band says no thank you!!!

November 13, 2018
Amanda Casey
Christina Aguilera

© Press Association

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Entertainment

Christina Aguilera tries to jam with a band at a New Orleans bar and the band totally denies her!

Luckily, someone was able to catch the whole awkward interaction on video.

Check it out!

Yikes!

They really didn't want her up there

 And she really didn't get it!

Tags: 
Christina Aguilera
bar
band
jam session
denied
new orleans