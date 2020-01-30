Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting!

Early Thursday morning, Russell Wilson and Ciara dropped major news! They're expecting!

Both Russell and Ciara made the announcement via their Instagram accounts.

See below:

Number 3. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:37am PST

Number 3. --: @DangeRussWilson A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:20am PST

Both included the simple caption "number 3".

This baby will be the second for the couple but are counting Ciara's son from previous relationship with rapper, Future.

Although with the way this family functions, you would never know he wasn't Russell's blood.

Congratulations to this beautiful family!