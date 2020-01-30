Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting!

Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce Pregnancy

January 30, 2020
Early Thursday morning, Russell Wilson and Ciara dropped major news! They're expecting!

Both Russell and Ciara made the announcement via their Instagram accounts.

See below:

Both included the simple caption "number 3".

This baby will be the second for the couple but are counting Ciara's son from previous relationship with rapper, Future.

Although with the way this family functions, you would never know he wasn't Russell's blood.

Congratulations to this beautiful family!

