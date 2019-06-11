It's Michael Stanley Way or the Highway!

He's received keys to cities and who knows what else. But now, Michael Stanley will finally have his way. Michael Stanley Way!

Michael Stanley, born in Cleveland Ohio, rose to fame after his brand of Heartland Rock became beloved across the country in the late 70's early 80's.

In 1983, Michael brought us the classic, "My Town" and now his town will have his name on it forever! At 11am on June the 11th of 2019, the corner of Euclid and Huron in downtown Cleveland will be officially dedicated as Michael Stanley Way.

Not only is Michael one of my absolute favorite people to work with, but he is a Cleveland legend and deserves to be honored for it! Congratulations Michael!!!