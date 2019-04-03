The Indians Say Terry Can Stay!

As a fan, I love Terry Francona.

I love just seeing a picture of Terry.

And now, thanks to the Cleveland Indians, I will continue seeing him through 2022!

© TNS

Terry came to us in October of 2013. He's always seemed to be easy but tough, funny and serious.

Just all the things you would want in the person managing your favorite baseball team. Obviously he must be doing a good job because the big bosses in the tribe's office decided to extend his previous contract, ending in 2020, to 2022!

That's two more years of Terry!

© MCT

To those on the outside looking in, it would seem the Indians haven't been very successful, without a World Series title since 1948.

But let's think about the excitement and optimism that floats around our great city every time we catch a glimpse. Francona is responsible for giving us that glimpse, more than once. Here's to this baseball season and all that's to come with it.

The ups and the downs will be more fun to handle knowing Terry is secure in his spot!