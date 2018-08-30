Cleveland PD Escort Daughters of Fallen Officer to First Day of School

Cleveland Police Officers had a big job this morning as they escorted the daughters of fallen fellow police officer, Vu Nguyen, to their first day of school.

The oldest daughter attends Avon High School and the younger daughter goes to Avon Heritage North Elementary.

Such a beautiful gesture that left many of us in tears this morning as we watched the footage from our homes and jobs.

Officer Nguyen passed away in July after collapsing during a training exercise.

The Avon Eagles school system did send notice to parents to let them know about increased Police presence.