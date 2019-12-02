Cleveland's Winterfest Brought In A Crowd!!

Winterfest Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival was this past Saturday and Cleveland's streets were full of people who were full of the holiday spirit!

If you missed this year's event, you missed some awesome stuff. Let's take a look.

Did you know they had horse drawn carriage rides? Meeting with Santa? Live music and performances?? Well check out pics below from Clevelanders!

Whoa, buddy... don't miss the carriage rides from @MeijerStores! Share your pictures by tagging us and using #winterfestCLE. pic.twitter.com/8xcTsUUPJp — DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 30, 2019

As a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie super fan, I’m basically a tree lighting expert at this point. ---- #WinterfestCLE #GinjatheNinja pic.twitter.com/LrBuUUl3Ih — Hallmark Christmas movie stan account (@GChristCLE) December 1, 2019

Saturday, November 30th, let’s flip a switch and light up our downtown for the holiday season-- -- -- #WinterfestCLE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/d6w5Yp28Yp — DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 27, 2019

Santa is here and the lights are on! #WinterfestCLE pic.twitter.com/hIYBynkjI3 — DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 30, 2019

And last but not least, my fav part was from our own street teamer Jami Kinton!!