Cleveland's Winterfest Brought In A Crowd!!
It Was A Gorgeous Night in Cleveland for Winterfest
Winterfest Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival was this past Saturday and Cleveland's streets were full of people who were full of the holiday spirit!
If you missed this year's event, you missed some awesome stuff. Let's take a look.
Did you know they had horse drawn carriage rides? Meeting with Santa? Live music and performances?? Well check out pics below from Clevelanders!
Whoa, buddy... don't miss the carriage rides from @MeijerStores! Share your pictures by tagging us and using #winterfestCLE. pic.twitter.com/8xcTsUUPJp— DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 30, 2019
Winterfest was so much fun! #WinterfestCLE pic.twitter.com/CRuVpMOkHc— Lisa B (@Barclay1991) December 1, 2019
Thanks @DowntownCLE for a great time tonight #WinterfestCLE pic.twitter.com/si7dJTX8ah— Mrs. Vurbic (@SarahVurbic) December 1, 2019
As a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie super fan, I’m basically a tree lighting expert at this point. ---- #WinterfestCLE #GinjatheNinja pic.twitter.com/LrBuUUl3Ih— Hallmark Christmas movie stan account (@GChristCLE) December 1, 2019
Saturday, November 30th, let’s flip a switch and light up our downtown for the holiday season-- -- -- #WinterfestCLE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/d6w5Yp28Yp— DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 27, 2019
Santa is here and the lights are on! #WinterfestCLE pic.twitter.com/hIYBynkjI3— DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 30, 2019
Our #WinterfestCLE tradition ‘19! pic.twitter.com/L6AIZKVPW0— Todd Waddle (@todd_waddle) December 1, 2019
Even the @GCRTA is decorated for #WinterfestCLE! pic.twitter.com/faQ1JWjH7E— Tammi Minoski (@TammiMinoski) December 1, 2019
And last but not least, my fav part was from our own street teamer Jami Kinton!!