Cleveland's Winterfest Brought In A Crowd!!

It Was A Gorgeous Night in Cleveland for Winterfest

December 2, 2019
Amanda Casey
Categories: 
Local

Winterfest Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival was this past Saturday and Cleveland's streets were full of people who were full of the holiday spirit!

If you missed this year's event, you missed some awesome stuff. Let's take a look.

Did you know they had horse drawn carriage rides? Meeting with Santa? Live music and performances?? Well check out pics below from Clevelanders!

And last but not least, my fav part was from our own street teamer Jami Kinton!!

Tags: 
cleveland winterfest
winterfest
Tree Lighting
cleveland