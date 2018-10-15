Connor McGregor, Epic Fail
Connor McGregor attempts to throw football, Internet reacts!
October 15, 2018
Connor McGregor epically failed this past Sunday when trying to throw a football as part of the festivities during the Cowboys game. The internet reacted, and its glorious!
That throw... pic.twitter.com/dpIpIVjBpz— Cody Street (@CodyStreet10) October 14, 2018
I bet @TheNotoriousMMA could throw a dolly further than a football. pic.twitter.com/Mf9NPuwRd7— Matt Vandenberg (@mateo_6_) October 14, 2018
OMG I can throw a football better than Connor McGregor! LMAO— Gracie Haze (@lyablelity420) October 15, 2018
That was a Proper giveaway Champ! Way better then the shirts they usually throw to the crowd! pic.twitter.com/gBs9DI23At— Mick (@MickNasty83) October 15, 2018
I knew I seen that throw somewhere!.... Uncle Rico!! pic.twitter.com/UaBeWB1PKi— Carlos Castillo (@Carlosc64345177) October 14, 2018
He would throw it better if he was aiming at a bus— Dzenan Hastor (@pronounceitrite) October 14, 2018