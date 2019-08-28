O-M-G!!! So Cute! But Also, Functional! Dog Onesies!

Sometimes we are annoyed by pop up ads. Sometimes, they give us gold!

Like in this instance with my discovery of Onesies for dogs!

Now, the first one I saw pop up was actually a "Shed Defender". These things are great. Especially if you have a dog that sheds a lot.

It covers the pup from ankle to ankle all while making your pup look super adorable. See for yourself here:

But once I found one type of dog pajama, I just couldn't stop! Here's a look at some of my favs!