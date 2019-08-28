O-M-G!!! So Cute! But Also, Functional! Dog Onesies!

They make onesies for dogs, and I can't stop looking at the pics!

Sometimes we are annoyed by pop up ads. Sometimes, they give us gold!

Like in this instance with my discovery of Onesies for dogs!

Now, the first one I saw pop up was actually a "Shed Defender". These things are great. Especially if you have a dog that sheds a lot.

It covers the pup from ankle to ankle all while making your pup look super adorable. See for yourself here:

The most perfect face to come to every day... @katatonic_kat #sheddefender

But once I found one type of dog pajama, I just couldn't stop! Here's a look at some of my favs!

Relaxing before the big game pawty while mom makes yummy snacks #GoRams #LALove #ramsnation . . . #stbernard #saintbernards #stbernardlove #stbernardlife #saintbernardsofig #dogoutfit #dogonesie #cutedogs #dogoutfit #dogonesies

Looking toward better times... • Both surgery dates are set. Dahlia on the 30th and Laine the 31st. Should be an interesting weekend. May as well repair them both at the same time. • Keep your eyes on our page and stories. Lots of things about to happen around here. • • • • • #staffordshireterrier #hikingwithdogs #doggear #dogonesies #beachdog #brokendogs

#dogclothes#Dogonesies #littlesaileronesie

This is me after a big weekend!-- I really don’t want to wake for on Monday --. . . #jammies #dogsinjammies #dogjammies #mondaymonday #dogswithstuffedanimals #labradoodlesofinstagram #labradoodlesofig #labradoodles_of_instagram #clubdoodle #doodleclub #doodletales #doodleselfie #dailywoof #thewoofdaily #australianlabradoodle #nightynighttime @hangingwithhankdoodle

My new jammies for camping wif my mom --Popped collar for the win --#mycutestfrenchie #cutestfrenchie #smallestfrenchieintheworld #smallestfrenchie #puppiesandbows #bluefrenchbulldog #bluefrenchie #igoodgirl #ears #icute #dogsinjammies @rescuepetsofinstagram #rescuedog @dogsofinstagram @frenchbulldogrescue @iamfrenchbulldog @frenchbulldogfeature @frenchbulldogx @feature_my_pup @mycutestfrenchie @dailydogfeatures365 @dailybarker @dog_features @frenchbulldogsplanet @french_bulldogs @frenchie_bulldog @frenchie.world @french_bulldogs @frenchiesworld_wide @frenchbulldogwd @doglove @rescuepetsofinstagram @rescuesneedyou #doggytheworld

Bummed it’s to hot to wear our new jammie’s from @toothandhoney but we LOVE them and can’t wait for fall!! #toothandhoney #tucsonarizona #itssohot #dogsinjammies #pitbullsinjammies #imreadyforwinter #bestjammiesever #sharksanddonuts #milkandcookies #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull

Just a nakey Chihuahua wearing her jammies to stay warm. Nothing to see here ... ~ OMD Kaycee #omdkaycee #hairlesschihuahua #chihuahuasofinstagram #chihuahuasofinstagram #mexicanhairless #winkingdog #adoptabledog #fosterdog #dogsinjammies #instadog #mustlovedogs

Its a jammies-all-day kinda day. . . . #boulettethefrenchie #frenchie #frenchies #frenchiepuppy #frenchbulldog #frenchieoftheday #frenchbulldogsofinstagram #bulldog #frenchiegram #frenchbulldogpuppy #frenchbulldogsofinstagram #frenchielove #ilovemyfrenchie #puppy #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #pupsofinsta #instapup #instafrenchie #frenchiesgram #bayareadogs #dumplingdog #dailypuppy #puppyoftheday #frenchiemoments #jammies #pajamas #dogsinpajamas #dogsinjammies

PJ party with my peeps -------- @goldcoastollie Good night, friends! #dogsinpajamas #pawty #nightynight To be featured, please tag #dogswithstuffedanimals --

