Tri-C Unveiled A Huge New Mascot!

Tri-C announced their new mascot in October and today we finally get to see it!!

Back in September, Cuyahoga Cummunity College put out a poll asking what their new mascot should be.

One option was the Triceratops which overwhelmingly won with more than 4,000 points! Why a Triceratops? Because Cuyahoga Cummunity College has been referred to as Tri-C for decades! The Tri-C Triceratops!!

I absolutely love it!!

But what would this mascot look like? Cute and cuddly? Super scary?

I think they did a great job figuring it out. Check out Tri-C's unveiling below!