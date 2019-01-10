Tri-C Unveiled A Huge New Mascot!
Can you guess what it is?
Tri-C announced their new mascot in October and today we finally get to see it!!
Back in September, Cuyahoga Cummunity College put out a poll asking what their new mascot should be.
One option was the Triceratops which overwhelmingly won with more than 4,000 points! Why a Triceratops? Because Cuyahoga Cummunity College has been referred to as Tri-C for decades! The Tri-C Triceratops!!
I absolutely love it!!
But what would this mascot look like? Cute and cuddly? Super scary?
I think they did a great job figuring it out. Check out Tri-C's unveiling below!
We aren't SAURY about our new mascot: The Tri-C Triceratops has a brand new look. -- SPOILER ALERT: Merchandise will be available in bookstores on the first day of classes Monday, January 14. -- #WhereTriceratopsRoam #collegemascot #mascot #tricedu #cleveland