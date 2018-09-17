Forget Chief Hopper, it's Pastor Hopper now!
"Chief Hopper" a.k.a. David Harbour performs wedding ceremony for fan!
A lucky fan tweets "Stranger Things" David Harbour to see if he will officiate her wedding, and he does!!!
Back in January, a woman named Ericka Millholland tweeted David Harbour.
What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!— Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018
And David responded with a challenge.
125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018
Apparantly she succeeded beacuse this past weekend, THIS happened!
Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018