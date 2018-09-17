Forget Chief Hopper, it's Pastor Hopper now!

"Chief Hopper" a.k.a. David Harbour performs wedding ceremony for fan!

September 17, 2018
Amanda Casey
David Harbour

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Entertainment

A lucky fan tweets "Stranger Things" David Harbour to see if he will officiate her wedding, and he does!!!

Back in January, a woman named Ericka Millholland tweeted David Harbour.

And David responded with a challenge.

Apparantly she succeeded beacuse this past weekend, THIS happened!

Tags: 
Chief Jim Hopper
Stranger Things
David Harbour
Wedding
Officiates