Forget Chief Hopper, it's Pastor Hopper now!

A lucky fan tweets "Stranger Things" David Harbour to see if he will officiate her wedding, and he does!!!

Back in January, a woman named Ericka Millholland tweeted David Harbour.

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

And David responded with a challenge.

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

Apparantly she succeeded beacuse this past weekend, THIS happened!