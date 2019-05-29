Demi Moore hasn't worked out in four years, until now!
Demi Moore's high tech mirror workout!
I don't know if she has an upcoming movie or what. But after four years, Demi Moore is back to working out.
Her main goal is get tighten up the booty. She's using a cool technology. It's called "The Mirror". It features a holographic trainer and it allows you to watch them and yourself while working out.
Ahhh I meant Tue------♀️ My maiden voyage with @getthemirror 15 min at level 1 that’s doable after not working out for over 4 years right? I am stalling! Happy Tuesday that feels like Monday--
First workout done in 15 minutes. Check it out in Fast Forward.
15 min flew by! -- Mirror mirror on the wall.... a tight--please! @getthemirror @juliesan21 @lennz13 #lovinglife #backinaction #tightenup #gijane #demimoore #insideout #insideoutmemoir
Way to go Demi!! At 56, she looks better than I ever have, with or without the workout!!