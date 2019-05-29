Demi Moore hasn't worked out in four years, until now!

I don't know if she has an upcoming movie or what. But after four years, Demi Moore is back to working out.

Her main goal is get tighten up the booty. She's using a cool technology. It's called "The Mirror". It features a holographic trainer and it allows you to watch them and yourself while working out.

First workout done in 15 minutes. Check it out in Fast Forward.

Way to go Demi!! At 56, she looks better than I ever have, with or without the workout!!