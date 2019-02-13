Dj Khaled lost a pound, and then another one! And another one!

Dj Khaled celebrates reaching his weight loss goal of getting down to 250 pounds! He says people are now calling him "Slim Jimmy". About a year ago, Khaled started Weight Watchers with a celebrity endorsement. But the program proved to bring him more than just some extra money. He started at 293 pounds. Hi 43 pound weight loss goal is huge! You can even hear him bragging about being in a double xl t shirt for once!

His happiness makes me happy!! Way to go DJ Khaled!! And good luck as you continue your new healthy lifestyle!