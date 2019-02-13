Dj Khaled lost a pound, and then another one! And another one!
DJ Khaled reaches his goal weight!
Dj Khaled celebrates reaching his weight loss goal of getting down to 250 pounds! He says people are now calling him "Slim Jimmy". About a year ago, Khaled started Weight Watchers with a celebrity endorsement. But the program proved to bring him more than just some extra money. He started at 293 pounds. Hi 43 pound weight loss goal is huge! You can even hear him bragging about being in a double xl t shirt for once!
A year ago I told y’all it’s coming OFF! I started at 293 lbs and now I’m OFFICIALLY 250 lbs!! They CALL ME SLIM JIM!! Thank you @ww for changing my life!! And i ain’t stopping! We gon keep winning with the Freestyle Program!! I promise you!! It’s coming OFF! Join me and win with me on @WW. The new Weight Watchers. I’m not racing! I’m not speeding! I’m cruising! Ride with me through the journey -- link in my bio! *People following the WW plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/wk. #wwambassador #ad
His happiness makes me happy!! Way to go DJ Khaled!! And good luck as you continue your new healthy lifestyle!