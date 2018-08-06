Dogs can surf, and we have a new champ!!

I don't know how it's possible that I made it to 35 years old without ever knowing of such awesomeness. The 2018 World Dog Surfing Championship went down in Northern Cali this past weekend.

Not only was it an awesome display of K-9 athleticism but it was also the cutest darn thing I've ever seen!! I mean, come on! Dogs..... on surfboards!!

Check out the trailer (seriously, they made a trailer) here:

Video of World Dog Surfing Championships 2018

But the big winner of the day was Derby the dog. I think on cuteness alone, he would have won. Not only could he surf, but he did it in style with a lifevest and sunglasses!!