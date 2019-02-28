Dr. Phil Responds To Danielle Bregoli's Success

A long time ago, a bratty teen appeared on Dr. Phil. A meme made her famous. Now she is a millionaire.

But what does Dr. Phil have to say about it?

Video of Dr. Phil on the Catch Me Outside Girl | Joe Rogan

Under the rap name Bhad Bhabie, Danielle just released the video for her new song called "Bestie" with a very interesting cameo at the end.

See for yourself.

WARNING!!!! Song contains profanity and some images that may be considered disturbing.