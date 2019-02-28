Dr. Phil Responds To Danielle Bregoli's Success
Cash me ousside girl making cash! What does Dr. Phil say about it?
February 28, 2019
A long time ago, a bratty teen appeared on Dr. Phil. A meme made her famous. Now she is a millionaire.
But what does Dr. Phil have to say about it?
Under the rap name Bhad Bhabie, Danielle just released the video for her new song called "Bestie" with a very interesting cameo at the end.
See for yourself.
WARNING!!!! Song contains profanity and some images that may be considered disturbing.