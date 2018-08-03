Drake Drops The Official "In My Feelings" Video

After the "Shiggy Challenge" went viral, Drake's song "In My Feelings" could not be escaped!! Every celebrity, neighbor, sibling and friend were making their own dance videos. It was almost a nightmare!! Which is actually the entire premise behind the video that Drake finally released for his hit song "In My Feelings".

The video is shot in New Orleans and features Lala Anthony, Phylicia Rashad, and Shiggy himself!!!

It also features the videos of so many people that helped the dance go viral, like Ciara and so many more.

